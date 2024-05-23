Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 9,109 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $30,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,506,000 after purchasing an additional 57,342 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MSCI by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after buying an additional 35,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 13,659.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $503.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $514.45 and its 200 day moving average is $536.63. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

View Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.