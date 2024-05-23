Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,983,000 after buying an additional 117,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,231,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,888,000 after buying an additional 405,363 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,127,000 after buying an additional 262,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after buying an additional 786,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 45.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,186,000 after buying an additional 532,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

In related news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently -158.62%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

