Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 33,859 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,859 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $118,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,391,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,454,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

