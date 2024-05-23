D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 86,810 AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.94% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YEAR. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,703,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,521,000 after purchasing an additional 452,838 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 732.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 384,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 338,711 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 244,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 138,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 114,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YEAR opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $52.18.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

