Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $195,406,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,823,000 after purchasing an additional 619,179 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after purchasing an additional 451,350 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 292.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 265,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $39,907,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at $58,801,506.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,976 shares of company stock worth $27,268,201. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $284.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.19 and a 200-day moving average of $273.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

