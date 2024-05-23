Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 463 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $157,107,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

Shares of WPC opened at $59.17 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.56%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

