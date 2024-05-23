Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 565 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.35.

Prologis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $109.22 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.38.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

