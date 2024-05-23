UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,650 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $84,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

