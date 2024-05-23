D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,948 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after buying an additional 1,041,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,974,000 after buying an additional 149,838 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE URI opened at $682.60 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.30 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $685.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $612.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on URI

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.