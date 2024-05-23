D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $4.25 Million Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 287,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.07% of Blue Owl Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,726,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,354,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $51,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OBDC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OBDC opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 70.71%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

