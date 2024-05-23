APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.05% of APi Group worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,860,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,050,000 after purchasing an additional 167,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in APi Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 153,167 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 701.8% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 106,200 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,678,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,585 shares of company stock worth $10,578,496 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. APi Group’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

