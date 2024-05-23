D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.77 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after acquiring an additional 891,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,934,000 after buying an additional 832,388 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,483,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after acquiring an additional 273,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 156,982 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

SPGP stock opened at $104.17 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.