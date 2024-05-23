D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 7,572 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth $807,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital during the third quarter worth $577,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 34.8% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SOR stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $47.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

About Source Capital

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

