Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Sells $15,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 23rd, 2024

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDAGet Free Report) insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Natarajan Sethuraman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 20th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $146,963.25.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $540.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of -0.38.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22). Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.