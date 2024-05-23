Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Sells $15,000.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Natarajan Sethuraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $146,963.25.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $540.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of -0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22). Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

