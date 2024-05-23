Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Sells $12,871.25 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $12,871.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Zalevsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Jonathan Zalevsky sold 9,014 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $6,129.52.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.02% and a negative return on equity of 107.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 754,945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 300.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 172,509 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 73.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,626,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,052,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

