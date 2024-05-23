Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TGT. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.58.

NYSE TGT opened at $143.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $107,367,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 56,850 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Target by 1,517.7% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

