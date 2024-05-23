Olivier Marie Sells 998 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $11,586.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,742.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78.

On Thursday, April 18th, Olivier Marie sold 223 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $2,497.60.

On Monday, March 18th, Olivier Marie sold 967 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $11,797.40.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Olivier Marie sold 1,491 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $19,427.73.

Upwork Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UPWK

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,461,000 after purchasing an additional 702,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Upwork by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 288,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 43,081 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 68,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.