ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading 2.6% Higher

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. 15,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 444,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $191,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,265,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,680 in the last ninety days. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 445.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

