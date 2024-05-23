Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.17. 24,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 400,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Several brokerages have commented on YMAB. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 303,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 59,201 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 811,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 157,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 417.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

