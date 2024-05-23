Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 14,481 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,596 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $39,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Shell by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after buying an additional 304,871 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Shell by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $70.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average is $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

