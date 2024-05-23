Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 245,315 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,315 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

