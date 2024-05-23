Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,595 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of FedEx worth $34,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $252.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.