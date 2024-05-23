Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $31.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,492 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 566,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,069,000 after buying an additional 110,285 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 504.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,286,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 235,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.