Norman Bell Keevil Sells 100,000 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) Director Norman Bell Keevil sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.13, for a total transaction of C$7,313,000.00.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$69.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$527.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of C$44.46 and a one year high of C$74.15.
About Teck Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Global-e Online is a Must-Own eCommerce Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.