Norman Bell Keevil Sells 100,000 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Posted by on May 23rd, 2024

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.AGet Free Report) Director Norman Bell Keevil sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.13, for a total transaction of C$7,313,000.00.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$69.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$527.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of C$44.46 and a one year high of C$74.15.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

