Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc Sells 166,594 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $6,138,988.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,616,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,560,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $977,402.70.

On Thursday, March 21st, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 49,218 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,773,816.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 86,209 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $2,762,136.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 240,490 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $7,282,037.20.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 199.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,778 shares during the period. Joho Capital LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,511 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $41,988,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BROS. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

