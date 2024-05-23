Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc Sells 166,594 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $6,138,988.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,616,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,560,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 13th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $977,402.70.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 49,218 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,773,816.72.
- On Monday, March 11th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 86,209 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $2,762,136.36.
- On Monday, March 4th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 240,490 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $7,282,037.20.
Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 199.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,778 shares during the period. Joho Capital LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,511 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $41,988,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BROS. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
