Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 65,500 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,815,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,288,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,329,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

St. Joe Stock Performance

JOE opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.30. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1,198.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

(Get Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.