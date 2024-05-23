Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 65,500 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,815,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,288,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,329,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
St. Joe Stock Performance
JOE opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.30. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1,198.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.
