Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Director Julian S. Gangolli Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $169.25 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.95 and a fifty-two week high of $189.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.10 and a 200-day moving average of $137.41.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KRYS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,182,000 after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 383,495 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 54.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 495,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,180,000 after buying an additional 37,073 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

