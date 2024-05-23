Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther Sells 16,465 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
