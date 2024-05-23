Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther Sells 16,465 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.