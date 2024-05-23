RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) CRO James J. Jeter Sells 14,000 Shares

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $76.01 on Thursday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.25.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RB Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of RB Global by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

