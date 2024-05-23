Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton Sells 26,718 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,069.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yelp Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE YELP opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,632 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 77.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,372 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 245.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

