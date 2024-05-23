Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $1,470,606.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,451,479.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $1,518,486.66.

On Friday, May 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $1,482,391.08.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total transaction of $1,474,562.13.

On Monday, May 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $1,503,570.45.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $1,425,610.59.

On Friday, April 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.95, for a total transaction of $1,474,726.95.

On Friday, April 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $1,578,398.73.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $1,617,378.66.

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,627,267.86.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.81, for a total transaction of $1,663,116.21.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $174.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.11 and a 200-day moving average of $206.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of -277.46 and a beta of 0.67. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

