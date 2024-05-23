RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Insider Baron Concors Sells 13,230 Shares of Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RB Global Trading Up 0.6 %

RB Global stock opened at $76.01 on Thursday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.25.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. RB Global’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 1,152.4% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 193,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RB Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in RB Global by 487.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 158,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 131,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 10.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,007,000 after buying an additional 977,171 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

