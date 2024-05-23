Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1107 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:DFP opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $19.31.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
