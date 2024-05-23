LUKSO (LYXe) Price Reaches $4.37 on Major Exchanges

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $81.19 million and approximately $74,621.81 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LUKSO has traded 48% higher against the dollar. One LUKSO token can now be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00006247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.

LUKSO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO (LYXE) is a blockchain for digital lifestyle, intersecting fashion, gaming, design, and social media. Created by Fabian Vogelsteller, it aims to bring blockchain to the masses through smart contract-based blockchain, industry standards, and decentralized applications. LYX is the native cryptocurrency of LUKSO, used for transaction fees and staking. LYXe is LYX’s representation on the Ethereum Blockchain, released through the Reversible ICO (rICO). The rICO allows you to buy LYXe over time, with the ability to reverse your commitment partially at any point within 8 months. Un-bought LYXe can be returned for corresponding ETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

