Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Sells C$118,000.20 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$118,000.20.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:RCH opened at C$39.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.94. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$38.11 and a 12-month high of C$48.27. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$406.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8383038 EPS for the current year.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RCH

About Richelieu Hardware

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.