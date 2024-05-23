The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Shares of TD opened at C$76.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$135.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$73.98 and a twelve month high of C$87.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.27.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
