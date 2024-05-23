The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at C$76.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$135.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$73.98 and a twelve month high of C$87.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.27.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.