AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Plans GBX 4.25 Dividend

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
AJ Bell Trading Up 10.9 %
AJB opened at GBX 402 ($5.11) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 317.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 306.10. AJ Bell has a 1-year low of GBX 241.60 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 409.50 ($5.20). The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,361.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.
Insider Activity at AJ Bell
In related news, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £83,982.36 ($106,739.15). 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About AJ Bell
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
