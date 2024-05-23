AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Plans GBX 4.25 Dividend

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AJ Bell Trading Up 10.9 %

AJB opened at GBX 402 ($5.11) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 317.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 306.10. AJ Bell has a 1-year low of GBX 241.60 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 409.50 ($5.20). The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,361.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

Insider Activity at AJ Bell

In related news, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £83,982.36 ($106,739.15). 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AJ Bell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.59) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.70) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 390.25 ($4.96).

View Our Latest Stock Report on AJ Bell

About AJ Bell

(Get Free Report)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.