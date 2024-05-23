Investec Group (LON:INVP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 19 Per Share

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of INVP stock opened at GBX 543 ($6.90) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 525.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 517.82. Investec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 401 ($5.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 567 ($7.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 745.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

