Investec Group (LON:INVP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 19 Per Share

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Investec Group Price Performance
Shares of INVP stock opened at GBX 543 ($6.90) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 525.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 517.82. Investec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 401 ($5.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 567 ($7.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 745.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.
About Investec Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Investec Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Global-e Online is a Must-Own eCommerce Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.