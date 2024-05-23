abrdn European Logistics Income PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.21 (LON:ASLI)

abrdn European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn European Logistics Income Price Performance
Shares of LON ASLI opened at GBX 61.60 ($0.78) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 3.10. abrdn European Logistics Income has a one year low of GBX 49.45 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 80.10 ($1.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £253.90 million, a P/E ratio of -362.35, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.50.
About abrdn European Logistics Income
