Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Declares GBX 1.78 Dividend

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Helical stock opened at GBX 224.56 ($2.85) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 212.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 210.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £277.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. Helical has a 1-year low of GBX 181 ($2.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 284.50 ($3.62).

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

