ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Plans $0.36 Dividend

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3571 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.
ATCO Price Performance
Shares of ACLLF opened at $29.80 on Thursday. ATCO has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $32.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.
ATCO Company Profile
