Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to ~$1.22-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91. The company has a market cap of $934.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.57. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

SCVL has been the topic of several research reports. Williams Trading raised Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,829.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

