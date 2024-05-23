Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,382 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.24% of Sun Communities worth $40,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,397,000. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $122.46 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 324.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.27.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

