Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $41,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €34.29 ($37.27).

Stevanato Group Price Performance

NYSE STVN opened at €19.39 ($21.08) on Thursday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a one year low of €18.85 ($20.49) and a one year high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The firm had revenue of €256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

