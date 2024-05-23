Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 21,317 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $46,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,840,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $561,274,000 after purchasing an additional 265,583 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,084,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,312,000 after acquiring an additional 62,468 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,358,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,835,000 after acquiring an additional 186,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,325,000 after acquiring an additional 455,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,952,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,647,000 after acquiring an additional 166,584 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ST stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.48.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

