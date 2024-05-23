Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 85,771 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,771 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.50% of Globant worth $50,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 334.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 88,742 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 45.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after purchasing an additional 46,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock opened at $170.56 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $160.12 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.48 and its 200 day moving average is $211.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target (down from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.41.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

