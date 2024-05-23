Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 2,211,266 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 117.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211,266 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.09% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $122,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGDV. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 375,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 417,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 60,620 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,888,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $33.14 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.