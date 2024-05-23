Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $260.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.47. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,610 shares of company stock worth $5,324,432. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

