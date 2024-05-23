Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 21,523 Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WS. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WS has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Worthington Steel news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $370,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,658.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Shares of Worthington Steel stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.29.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. Worthington Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

