Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

